Omaha men lose to Fort Wayne

OMAHA, Neb. – Fort Wayne’s John Konchar made the game-winning shot with less than a second to go Wednesday night, sinking the Omaha men’s basketball team 80-78 at Baxter Arena. The Mavericks are now 7-9 (0-3 Summit League) on the season, while the Mastodons improve to 12-4 (2-1).

Senior guard Marcus Tyus’s performance highlighted a strong Omaha effort, as he eclipsed the 1,000 career points milestone to become the 37th 1,000-point scorer in program history. The Ramsey, Minn., native finished with 25 points on 8-of-10 shooting, including 4-of-5 from 3-point range and 5-of-5 at the free throw line, along with four steals. He now owns 1,010 points over his Maverick career.

Junior forward Tre’Shawn Thurman added his fifth double-double of the season with 16 points and 10 rebounds with two blocks, and senior guard Tra-Deon Hollins had 14 points, five assists, three steals and a pair of boards.

Konchar, credited with the game-winning basket for the Mastodons, tallied a double-double with game highs of 33 points and 11 rebounds while shooting 13-of-15 from the field and 4-of-4 from distance. Mo Evans added another 11 points, and Brent Calhoun had 10 points, eight caroms and a game-high six blocks.

The Mavericks shot .464 (26-of-56) from the floor, .471 (8-of-17) from 3-point range and .818 (18-of-22) at the free throw line. Fort Wayne finished at .462 (30-of-65) from the field, .333 (10-of-30) beyond the arc and .769 (10-of-13) at the stripe, and the Mastodons had the edge in rebounding, 38-29.

Fort Wayne overcame an Omaha team that led for over 32 minutes in the game. The Mavericks took their largest lead of the night with 6:09 until the break, as consecutive threes from Tyus and sophomore forward Mitch Hahn made it 32-21. Omaha held a 40-34 advantage at halftime after shooting .500 (13-of-26) for the half, sparked by eight points apiece from Tyus, Thurman and junior forward Daniel Meyer.

In the second stanza, Fort Wayne looked to Konchar, who shot a perfect 7-for-7 en route to 19 points, which contributed to the Mastodons’ .593 (16-of-27) shooting for the half. Tyus, meanwhile, poured in 17 points of his own with a 6-of-8 effort, with a reverse layup at 16:21 cementing his 1,000th career point and extending Omaha’s lead to 11 again at 53-42.

The Mastodons, however, strung together a 9-0 run between 12:49 and 10:41, which put them ahead 59-57. Omaha responded with a 10-2 spurt of their own, as a Hahn trey at 8:48 pushed the Mavericks’ lead to six.

Coming out of the final media timeout, Omaha led 73-70 before the Mastodons tied it at 75-75 with 1:44 left thanks to a Konchar 3-pointer. Tyus then drilled a three of his own on the ensuing possession, again spotting UNO a 78-75 edge with 1:27 to play. Deangelo Stewart followed with another triple at 1:05 for the ninth tie of the night at 78-78, and after a Maverick miss, Konchar had the final say by hitting the game-winning jumper with 00.6 on the clock to give Fort Wayne the 80-78 win.

Omaha returns to action on Saturday, Jan. 7, visiting South Dakota State. Tipoff is set for 4:30 p.m. at Frost Arena in Brookings, S.D.