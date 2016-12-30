Omaha men fall at South Dakota

VERMILLION, S.D. — The Omaha men’s basketball team opened its Summit League schedule Thursday night, falling 86-69 to South Dakota at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. The Mavericks are now 7-7 (0-1 Summit League) on the season, while the Coyotes improve to 10-6 (1-0).

Sophomore guard Zach Jackson paced the Mavericks with 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Sophomore forward Mitch Hahn also scored in double figures with 12 points, adding four rebounds, three steals, two blocks and an assist.

Senior guard Marcus Tyus and sophomore center Zach Pirog eached grabbed a team-high six rebounds, with Tyus adding nine points and Pirog chipping in another seven. Junior forward Tre’Shawn Thurman also had nine points for the night.

Omaha shot .383 (23-of-60) from the floor and .250 (5-of-20) from long range, while South Dakota finished at .485 (32-of-66) from the field and .556 (10-of-18) from distance. The Coyotes held a 43-35 edge on the glass.

USD was led by Trey Dickerson’s 17 points, while Matt Mooney and Tyler Flack had 16 apiece and Mooney tacked on a game-high seven steals. Trey Burch-Manning led the rebounding charge, pulling down 11 boards.

South Dakota opened to an 8-0 lead less than two minutes in and controlled it from there, leading the entire game. USD shot .515 (17-of-33) in the half, including .625 (5-of-8) beyond the arc and forced 11 Maverick turnovers, which resulted in 11 points off miscues. The Coyotes went into the break up 45-23.

USD created their largest lead of the night with 8:42 left in the second half when Flack rattled off 12 straight Coyote points and capped it with a dunk to go up 75-49. South Dakota finished it off by a final tally of 86-69.

Omaha returns to action on Saturday, Dec. 31, traveling to North Dakota State. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. at the Scheels Center in Fargo, N.D