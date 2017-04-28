Storm Chasers lose at home

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-232464 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY Jeff Axtell | April 28, 2017
The Omaha Storm Chasers fell 6-1 at home to Oklahoma City Friday night.

Omaha has now lost two in a row and will try and avoid losing the series on Saturday.

Saturday’s contest is slated to begin at 7:05 p.m. at Werner Park.

