Storm Chasers lose at home

The Omaha Storm Chasers fell 6-1 at home to Oklahoma City Friday night.
Omaha has now lost two in a row and will try and avoid losing the series on Saturday.
Saturday’s contest is slated to begin at 7:05 p.m. at Werner Park.
