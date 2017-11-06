Omaha loses at Denver

DENVER, Colo. — The Omaha volleyball team played its final road match of the regular season Sunday afternoon, falling 3-1 (25-17, 19-25, 15-25, 16-25) at Hamilton Gymnasium. The Mavericks are now 9-16 (6-6 Summit League), while the Pioneers improve to 19-5 (10-2).

Leaders for Omaha

Senior Sydney O’Shaughnessy reached a major career milestone in the match, moving up to No. 2 all-time for career assists at UNO. She passed former Maverick Emily Myers (2008-11), who had 4,102, and the Omaha native has sole possession of the second spot with 4,132 helpers. O’Shaughnessy registered her team-leading 13th double-double of the year with 34 assists, 11 digs, a career-high-tying seven kills, two blocks and an ace.

Junior Abby Bergsten led the Mavericks with eight kills and added two blocks, while sophomore Gessica Gdowski was close behind with seven kills and eight digs.

Defensively, freshman Claire Mountjoy had a team-high 13 digs, and classmate Kelli Nee added 10 more. Freshman Bella Sade put up a team-leading three blocks with five kills.

Leaders for Denver

Denver was led by 13 kills from Becca Latham, who hit .579 for the afternoon and added a match-high four blocks. Kayla Principato had 12 more kills, and Teal Schnurr added 11.

Team Stats

DU hit .331 as a team to Omaha’s .209 and had a 5-4 blocking advantage.

Inside Set 1

Led by three kills apiece from Sade and Gdowski, Omaha hit .286 and held DU to a .000 clip with 11 errors in the opening set. The Mavericks never trailed and assumed a 9-5 lead with back-to-back kills from Sade and fellow freshman Anna Blaschko , as well as a Bergsten/Sade block to prompt DU’s first timeout. Omaha then used a 7-2 run with five Pioneer errors and a kill from senior Amanda Conlin to push its lead to 18-10. A late kill from Conlin and a Sade ace put it away for the Mavericks, who won the set 25-17.

Inside Set 2

Denver heated up to hit .375 in set two. After trading points early, the Mavericks fell behind but managed to pull within one again at 9-8 on a 3-0 run with kills from O’Shaughnessy and Bergsten and a DU ball handling error. Denver, however, never let Omaha in under three again, and the Pioneers took the set 25-19 to knot the match at 1-1.

Inside Set 3

DU had a .667 hitting efficiency in the third set and opened to a 6-1 lead before Omaha’s first timeout. The deficit stretched to 10-2, but the Mavericks got back-to-back kills from O’Shaughnessy and Bergsten to halt the Pioneers. Omaha pulled within three at 12-9 to force a DU timeout, then made it a three-point game again at 13-10 on a Gdowski kill. But DU finished the set on a 12-5 run, propelled by four late kills by Principato, to win 25-15.

Inside Set 4

Horkey led Omaha with five kills in the fourth set, while Denver got five more from Latham. Five ties brought the score to 7-7, but DU took the lead from there and never relinquished it. The Mavericks trimmed it to a two-point deficit with three kills from Horkey up to 13-11, then pushed it to 15-14 with a 3-0 run punctuated with a Bergsten/Sade stop. But DU closed on a 10-2 spurt, seizing the set at 25-16 and the match decision.

Up Next

Omaha returns to action on Friday, Nov. 10, welcoming Oral Roberts to Sapp Fieldhouse at 7 p.m. to open the final weekend of the regular season.