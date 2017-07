Omaha hosts the Pinnacle Bank Championship at the Club at Indian Creek this week. A number of players with Nebraska ties will play in this event which is a stop on the Web.com tour. Those notables scheduled to play include, Brandon Crick of McCook, Riley Reinertson of Gibbon along with Nate Lashley, Brady Schnell, Scott Gutschewski, Ryan Vermeer, Jace Guthmiller and Oneill native John Hurley. The 72 hole tournament begins on Thursday with a $600,000 purse.