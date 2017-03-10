Omaha Drops Two to Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. – The Omaha softball team dropped a doubleheader to defending national champion Oklahoma Friday evening, falling 9-1 and 8-0 at Marita Hynes Field. The Mavericks are now 7-13, while the Sooners improve to 18-4.

UNO returns to action Saturday evening against Illinois-Chicago at 5:30 at Hynes Field. Links to live stats are available on OMavs.com.

Game 1 – No. 9/10 Oklahoma 9, Omaha 1

In Friday’s opener, junior Megan May led Omaha at the plate, going 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI. Junior Kelly Pattison also went 1-for-2 at the plate.

Oklahoma’s Paige Parker (7-3) picked up the victory, pitching a complete game allowing one run on two hits with six strikeouts. Sophomore right-hander Laura Roecker (5-5) took the loss, going 4.2 innings allowing nine runs on nine hits and six walks.

Parker and Roecker did not allow a hit through the first 2 ½ innings. Omaha got on the board first in the top of the third. May launched a 2-1 pitch over the left center wall to give UNO a 1-0 lead. The home run has the first of the season for May.

Roecker retired OU in order in the bottom of the inning, but the Sooners struck for three runs in the fourth. Pendley led off with a homer to right field. Fale Aviu walked and moved to second on a passed ball before coming into score on Shay Knighten’s double. Following a walk to Vanessa Taukeiaho, the Mavericks retired the next two batters. Kelsey Arnold hit an RBI single to right to give Oklahoma a 3-0 lead.

Oklahoma would score six runs on six hits in the bottom of the fifth to claim the 9-1 victory in five innings.

Game 2 – No. 9/10 Oklahoma 8, Omaha 0

Oklahoma’s Mariah Lopez threw a one-hitter in Friday’s nightcap, as UNO was shutout 8-0 in five innings.

Senior Lizzie Noble went 1-for-2 at the plate with a double for Omaha.

Lopez (6-0) allowed no hits through the first three innings and struck out five of the first nine batters she faced. She pitched a complete game for the win, finishing with seven strikeouts. Senior right-hander Abbie Clanton (2-8) took the loss, lasting 3.0 innings and giving up eight runs – five earned – on 10 hits. Freshman right-hander Anna Albaugh pitched one inning allowing one walk.

The Sooners put up eight runs on 10 hits and two UNO errors. Nicole Pendley led OU at the plate, going 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBI.