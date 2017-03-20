Omaha Drops Pair at Rock Chalk Challenge

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Omaha dropped both games on the final day of the Rock Chalk Challenge Sunday. UNO lost a 7-2 decision to Tulsa, before falling 12-4 to Kansas. The Mavericks are now 9-18 (0-0 Summit League) on the season.

Omaha makes its home debut this week, hosting New Mexico State on Tuesday, March 21 at Westside Field at Westbrook. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. and links to live stats will be available on OMavs.com.

Game One – Tulsa 7, Omaha 2

Emily Watson (14-3) picked up the complete-game victory for Tulsa, holding the Mavericks to two runs on six hits with 14 strikeouts. Sophomore Laura Roecker (5-8) took the loss, throwing just an inning and allowing three runs on five hits. Redshirt freshman Anna Albaugh pitched 5.0 innings of relief allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks with three strikeouts. Senior Abbie Clanton pitched the final inning allowing one hit with one strikeout.

Senior Lia Mancuso went 2-for-3 at the plate with a stolen base. Freshman Vicky Kinney went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI. Junior Kelly Pattison had a base hit and scored a run, while freshman Kaitlynn Hunt and sophomore Natalie Mostek each had a hit.

Julia Hollingsworth went 2-for-3 with a triple and a run scored, while Lauren Lomax finished 1-for-1 with two runs scored. Morgan Neal had a base hit and two RBI.

The Hurricanes struck early against the Mavericks, starting with consecutive singles from Hollingsworth and Maggie Witte before Neal cleared the bases with a single. Tori Stafford hit a RBI triple to right field with two outs en route to scoring on a Shelby Estocado single to put TU ahead 3-0.

Watson kept the Omaha bats quiet through the first four innings allowing only two hits and striking out eight.

Tulsa added a run on three hits in the fifth and two more runs on three hits in the seventh to make the score 7-0.

Pattison led off the bottom of the seventh with a single. Two batters later, Kinney lifted her third home run of the season over the left-center wall to make the final score, 7-2.

Game Two – Kansas 12, Omaha 4 (6 innings)

Kelly Pattison led Omaha at the plate in the second game, going 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBI. Emily Klosterman and Kaitlynn Hunt each went 2-for-3 at the plate.

Alexis Reid (10-5) pitched a complete game and earned the win for Kansas. Reid allowed four runs on nine hits with three strikeouts. Starter Anna Albaugh (0-1) took the loss for the Mavericks, allowing five runs on five hits in 0.2 innings of work. Abbie Clanton allowed five runs on eight hits and two walks with a strikeout, while Laura Roecker pitched the final 2.1 innings allowing two runs – one earned – on three hits and a walk with a strikeout.

Kansas tallied 16 hits for the day, led by three apiece from Jessie Roane (3-for-4, a double, three runs scored) and Becki Monaghan (3-for-4, one run, one RBI). Lily Behrmann (2-for-5, home run, three RBI) and Erin McGinley (1-for-4, home run, 2 RBI) each drove in multiple runs for the Jayhawks.

Omaha jumped out to an early lead, scoring three runs on four hits in the top of the first inning. Lizzie Noble and Lia Mancuso opened the game with consecutive singles and moved up a base on a sacrifice bunt. Pattison then singled to drive in both runners and then came home two batters later to put UNO ahead 3-0.

Kansas stormed back in the bottom half of the inning with six runs on seven hits. Behrmann and McGinley each hit home runs and were responsible for three of KU’s first six runs.

The Jayhawks added to their lead with two runs in the second and two more in the third to take a 10-3 lead.

UNO got a run back in the top of the sixth as Vicky Kinney came into score on freshman Emma Dargy’s ground out that made the score 10-4.

KU ended the game in the sixth inning by putting two runs on the board on two hits and one error for the 12-4 victory.