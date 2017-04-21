Omaha drops game to South Dakota State

BROOKINGS, S.D. –The Omaha softball team trailed the entire game Friday afternoon, dropping an 8-4 decision to South Dakota State at Jackrabbit Stadium. The Mavericks are now 11-26 (2-5 Summit League), while the Jackrabbits improve to 17-28 (4-6).

SDSU’s Ashlyn Bender (9-10) went 6.1 innings in her start, limiting UNO to four runs on eight hits and two walks with three strikeouts. Senior right-hander Abbie Clanton (5-12) took the loss, allowing four runs on four hits and one walk with a strikeout.

Freshman Vicky Kinney was 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI, while fellow freshman Hailey Bartz was 2-for-3 with a run scored.

SDSU struck first, racing out to a four-run lead in the bottom of the first inning. The Jackrabbits loaded the bases on back-to-back singles and a walk. Paige Gerdes then cleared the bases with a grand slam for a 4-0 South Dakota State lead.

The Jackrabbits added two more runs in the third, as Danielle Steffo hit an RBI single for the first run of the inning. Two batters later, Gerdes came in to score on a groundout.

Omaha got a run back in the top of the fourth. Junior Kelly Pattison opened the inning with a single, moved to second on Kinney’s single and both runners moved up a base on an error. Senior Nicole Warren walked to load the bases before freshman Emily Klosterman’s fielder’s choice scored Pattison to make it 6-1.

South Dakota State added to its lead in the bottom of the fourth, as Ali Herdliska hit a two-run homer to right field for an 8-1 lead.

UNO added a run in the top of the sixth as Kinney hit a solo home run down the left-field line to cut the lead to 8-2.

Then Mavericks added a pair of runs in the top of the seventh. Kinney hit a two-run single to right center to cut the lead to 8-4. SDSU relief pitcher Madison Hope ended the UNO threat with a strikeout to end the game.

Omaha and South Dakota State conclude their series on Saturday, April 22 with a doubleheader. Game one is set to start at noon with the series finale scheduled for 3 p.m.