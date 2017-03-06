Omaha Drops Doubleheader at Incarnate Word

SAN ANTONIO — The Omaha baseball team dropped both games of a doubleheader at Incarnate Word on Sunday, falling 3-0 and 9-6 at Sullivan Field. The Mavericks are now 1-11 (0-0 Summit League), while the Cardinals improve to 8-5 (0-0 Southland).

GAME 1 — INCARNATE WORD 3, OMAHA 0 (7 inn.)

Bernie Martinez (2-0) threw a complete-game shutout in the opener, limiting Omaha to five singles with one walk and six strikeouts in the scheduled seven-inning game. Junior right-hander Corey Binger (1-2) took the loss, surrendering three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out four.

Junior Ryan Cate led the Mavericks at the plate, finishing 2-for-3. Incarnate Word was led by a 2-for-3 day from Eddy Gonzalez.

UIW scored in two of the seven frames, first plating a pair of runs on four hits in the bottom of the second inning. An RBI single through the right side by Tanner White scored Bryce Shepherd, and Mark Whitehead followed with an RBI single to left to bring in Gonzalez for an early 2-0 lead.

The Cardinals added an insurance run in the fifth, as Gonzalez doubled to left center and later scored on a wild pitch for a 3-0 final score.

GAME 2 — INCARNATE WORD 9, OMAHA 6

John Shull (1-1) picked up the win for UIW in the second game, tossing 6.0 innings while allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and a pair of walks with two strikeouts. Sophomore right-hander Grant Suponchick (0-3) took the loss, surrendering six runs on five hits and two walks with two strikeouts in his three-inning start.

Omaha finished with 11 hits as a team, and sophomore Riley Herold led the charge with a 2-for-3 day with a triple, three runs scored and another driven in. Cate (2-for-5), senior Sam Palensky (2-for-5, one RBI), freshman Cole Thibodeau (2-for-3, one run) and redshirt freshman Andrew Hall (2-for-4, one run) also had multiple hits each.

Ray Swyers paced Incarnate Word offensively, going 3-for-3 with a run and two RBI.

Omaha had the game’s early lead, going up 1-0 in the top of the first when Herold reached on catcher’s interference and later scored when sophomore Parker Smejkal reached on a fielder’s choice.

UIW put together a four-hit, five-run barrage in the second to take the lead. The Cardinals loaded the bases and White cleared them with a two-out, three-run triple to center. Whitehead added an RBI single through the left side to drive in White, and Gonzalez then doubled to right to cross Whitehead for a 5-1 tally.

The Cardinals tacked on another run in the third when Sean Arnold walked, advanced on a passed ball and scored via Swyers’ RBI single through the right side to make it 6-1. Omaha, though, struck back for a run in the top of the fourth, as Hall and Thibodeau posted consecutive singles and advanced on a sacrifice bunt by senior Marcus Ethen before a Herold sacrifice fly to center scored Hall at 6-2.

Incarnate Word added another run in the fifth, courtesy of an RBI single to center by Swyers to plate Arnold. The Mavericks responded in the seventh, notching another run when Herold tripled to right center and came in on Palensky’s RBI single through the right side to make it 7-3.

Incarnate Word did its final damage in the eighth with two runs on two hits. A sacrifice fly by David Anaya brought in White, and Shepherd later singled in Gonzalez for a 9-3 lead.

The Mavericks then staged a three-run, three-hit rally in the top of the ninth. Thibodeau and Herold both got on with singles to left, and Caniglia was hit by a pitch to load the bases with two outs. Smejkal then came up big with a two-run single to right that scored Herold and Thibodeau, and Caniglia later crossed as well when Cate reached on a UIW fielding error. But the Cardinals capped Omaha’s comeback at their next opportunity, as Lance Moszkowicz issued a strikeout for the third out with the tying run at the plate, ending the game at 9-6.

Omaha returns to action on Wednesday, March 8, visiting Kansas. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. at Hoglund Ballpark in Lawrence, Kan.