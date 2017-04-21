Omaha defeats North Dakota State

FARGO, N.D. — The Omaha baseball team kicked off the second half of conference play in winning fashion Friday night, defeating North Dakota State 3-1 at Newman Outdoor Field. With the victory, the Mavericks improve to 9-28 (6-10 Summit League) on the season, while the Bison drop to 18-19 (9-7).

Senior left-hander Sam Murphy (3-5) earned the win, holding NDSU to one run on seven hits and two walks while striking out four over 7.0 innings. The loss went to Luke Lind (3-4), who gave up three runs on four hits and three walks with four strikeouts in 4.0 innings of work. Sophomore right-hander Grant Suponchick recorded his second save of the year, throwing 2.0 shutout innings while limiting the Bison to one hit with no walks and two strikeouts.

Senior Sam Palensky led Omaha offensively, finishing 3-for-4 with a run scored. Junior Adam Caniglia was also 2-for-4 with his second home run of the season.

Omaha built an early 2-0 lead with three hits in the top of the third. Palensky led off the inning with a triple to left center, then scored on junior Ryan Cate’s RBI double to right center. Two batters later, junior Cole Patterson singled to center to drive in Cate, spotting the Mavericks their two-run advantage.

Omaha tacked on another run in the fourth, compliments of Caniglia’s two-out solo homer to left on a 3-2 pitch, which extended the lead to 3-0.

North Dakota State managed its only run in the seventh, when Tucker Rohde led off with a double to right center and came in via an RBI single up the middle by Alec Abercrombie, which made it 3-1. The Bison stranded a combined seven runners over the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and ninth frames.

NDSU got multi-hit games from Abercrombie (2-for-3, one RBI), Rohde (2-for-4, one run) and Drew Fearing (2-for-4).

Omaha and North Dakota State continue their series on Saturday, April 22, with first pitch at 1 p.m. in Fargo, N.D.