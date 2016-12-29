Oklahoma State Rallies Late To Top Cyclones

STILLWATER, Okla. – Iowa State (9-3, 0-0 Big 12) dropped a hard-fought battle to Oklahoma State (11-1, 0-0 Big 12) 71-59 on Thursday night in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Despite leading for over 28 minutes of the game, Oklahoma State outscored the Cyclones 27-12 in the fourth quarter to take the victory. The Cyclones are now 15-6 al-time in Big 12 openers.

Seanna Johnson led the way with 16 points as Bridget Carleton poured in 15 and Heather Bowe rounded out the Cyclones in double figures with 11.

How it Happened

It was a back-and-forth affair through the first half as the two squads traded leads nine times. Iowa State would grab the largest lead of the game off a bucket by Bridget Carleton to go up 29-23 in the second quarter. OSU would climb back quickly and tie things up with a pair of free-throw makes by Karli Wheeler, 31-31. With 22.6 seconds left on the clock in the first half, Jadda Buckley drained a 3-pointer to put Iowa State up 34-31. Buckley closed out the half on the other end with a steal to give maintain ISU’s 34-31 lead entering the third quarter.

Five Cyclones combined for seven 3-pointers in the first half as the Cyclones shot 63.6 percent from behind the arc. However, the Cyclones had trouble on the boards as the Cowgirls grabbed a 22-16 edge off the glass.

ISU opened the third quarter strong, after back-to-back buckets by Johnson gave Iowa State a 43-37 lead. Meredith Burkhall would put the Cyclones up by eight for their largest lead thus far after a putback, 45-37. The Cowgirls would come within one, 45-44, after a 7-0 run, but Bowe would quiet the crowd with a bucket to end the third quarter with a 47-44 Cyclone lead.

Oklahoma State’s Kaylee Jensen would score 12-straight points down the stretch in the fourth quarter for the Cowgirls, giving OSU a 63-59 edge with under two minutes to play. Despite leading for over 28 minutes of the game, Iowa State was unable to overpower the Cowgirls down the stretch as OSU would go on to win, 71-59.

Cyclone Quick Notes

*Iowa State extended its NCAA-record streak to 685 games with a made 3-pointer.

* Bridget Carleton recorded her 10th game this season in double figures with XX points.

* Heather Bowe reached double figures for the second time this season.

*Tonight’s loss snaps a four-game winning streak in league openers.

Up Next

The Cyclones are back in action on Sunday, Jan. 1 as they face Texas in the Big 12 home opener at noon in Hilton Coliseum.