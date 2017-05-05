Oakland-Craig Track Invite Results

From 5-4-17:

Top 5 Boys Team Results:

1. Oakland-Craig 134

2. BRLD 109

3. Logan View 79

4. West Point-Beemer 56

5. Tekamah-Herman 53

Individual Boys Highlights:

Jesus Ramirez of West Point-Beemer took 1st in the 110 Meter Hurdles with a time of 16.30.

West Point-Beemer’s Jarod Ernesti came in 1st in the 400 Meter Run with a time of 50.40.

GACC’s Gage Herbert placed 1st in the Discus with a throw of 129’07.00.

Noah Hass of GACC placed 1st in the 300 Intermediate Hurdles with a time of 42.50.

BRLD’s Cole Christoffersen took 1st in the Shotput with a throw of 54’04.00.

Jon Christiansen of BRLD earned 1st place in the Long and Triple Jumps, recording leaps of 20’06.00 and 41’02.00, respectively.

Benny Estrada of BRLD won the 200 Meter Dash with a time of 23.10.

Logan View’s Andrew Poppe came in 1st place in the Pole Vault with a vault of 12’06.00.

Max Christensen of Logan View took 1st in the 100 Meter Dash with a time of 11.10.

Logan View’s Jacob Polk earned a 1st place finish in the 3200 Meter Run with a time of 10:39.70.

Carter Thiele of Oakland-Craig took 1st in the 800 Meter Run with a time of 2:00.00 and the 1600 Meter Run with a time of 4:53.00.

Oakland-Craig’s 400 Meter Relay Team of Zach Arens, Hoss Smith, Garrett Seagren, and Kobe Benne came in 1st with a time of 44.90.

The 1600 Meter Relay was also won by Oakland-Craig as the Knights team consisting of Seagren, Thiele, Ben Ward, and Evan Reinert recorded a winning time of 3:33.60.

The Knights’ 3200 Meter Relay Team of Ward, Reinert, Thiele, and Robby Mayberry finished 1st with a time of 8:20.70.