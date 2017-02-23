Oakland-Craig and Ponca scheduled to meet in Girls C2-2 District Final

Oakland-Craig and Ponca are scheduled to meet at 7:00 p.m. on Friday in the C2-2 Girls Basketball District Final at Wisner-Pilger. Oakland-Craig Head Coach Joe Anderson says the two teams are a lot alike. “Oh they’re a very, very athletic team. Quite a few seniors on their team, and they’re a lot like us as far as they’re not a bunch of 6’0 girls by any means, but they play very physical and they get up and down the court, they’re going to press you. A lot of full court man. And really try to speed you up, and force you into turnovers.”

The Knights are looking to get back to state for the second straight season while the Indians are looking to get there for the first time since 2015.

Oakland-Craig beat Yutan 59-50 and Fremont Bergan 60-55 in the C2-3 Sub-District at Fort Calhoun last week. Anderson says Dacey Nelson was a big reason the Knights were victorious in both games.

“Yeah she’s definitely one of the leaders of our team out there. She loves to have the ball in her hands, and when she does good things happen for us.”

Nelson had 28 points against Yutan and 31 against Bergan.

Friday night’s scheduled game can be heard on 107.9 the Bull.