NU Makes Hiring Official

Nebraska Head Coach Mike Riley announced Monday the addition of Bob Elliott to the Husker football coaching staff. Elliott brings 38 years of college coaching experience to the Nebraska program, most recently spending five seasons on the Notre Dame staff. Elliott will coach the Nebraska safeties in 2017, and joins a defensive staff that is led by first-year coordinator Bob Diaco who was hired in January. Elliott and Diaco served on the same Notre Dame staff in 2012 and 2013. “Bob Elliott has great respect throughout football for his defensive knowledge and ability as a coach, teacher and recruiter,” Riley said. “The experience he brings to our staff will be a great asset as we install a new defensive system and build toward the future success of the Blackshirts.”

Elliott has worked in successful programs throughout his career and has had the opportunity to work under head coaches Hayden Fry, Bill Snyder and Brian Kelly. Elliott said joining the Nebraska staff is another highlight of his career. “I have been very fortunate throughout my career to work at outstanding universities and with great coaches,” Elliott said. “The opportunity to work under Coach Riley is an unbelievable honor. His reputation in the coaching profession is second to none. When you couple that with working in a program with the tradition and history of success of Nebraska, I couldn’t be more excited.”

In his most recent stop at Notre Dame, Elliott coached the Irish safeties in 2012 and 2013, while Diaco was the Irish defensive coordinator. In 2013, Notre Dame ranked 15th in the FBS ranks in passing yards allowed per game, 16th in yards allowed per completion and 17th in yards per attempt. In 2012, Notre Dame went 12-0 in the regular season and played in the BCS National Championship Game. The Irish defense keyed the success by ranking second nationally in yards per completion, sixth in fewest touchdown passes allowed, 13th in yards per attempt and 16th in pass efficiency defense.

Elliott coached Notre Dame’s outside linebackers in 2014, and then served as Special Assistant to Head Coach Brian Kelly the past two years. In his most recent role, Elliott was involved in player personnel decisions, analytics, defensive strategy, game planning and on-campus recruiting. During his career, Elliott has spent 32 of his 36 on-field seasons coaching defense, primarily as a defensive backs coach or defensive coordinator. He has a combined 11 years of defensive coordinator experience at San Diego State, Kansas State, Iowa and Ball State. Elliott has been a part of 18 bowl teams during his career.