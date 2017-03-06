NU Loses Heartbreaker to Lamar

Fayetteville, Ark. – The Nebraska softball team rallied from a late four-run deficit to take a one-run lead, only to see Lamar score twice with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat the Huskers, 10-9 on Sunday at Bogle Park.

Nebraska led 4-3 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning before Lamar tied the game in the bottom of the fourth and then scored four times in the fifth inning to take an 8-4 lead. The Huskers scored twice in the sixth inning to trim the lead to two and then plated three runs in the top of the seventh to take a 9-8 lead. The first two Cardinals were then retired quickly in the bottom of the seventh before a wind-aided solo home run tied the game. The two-out rally continued with a walk and a single, before Corina Thornton grounded a 2-2 pitch up the middle for the game-winning RBI single for Lamar (7-13).

With the loss, the Huskers finished 2-3 at the Wooo Pig Classic and fell to 4-13 overall. Junior right-hander Kaylan Jablonski (1-7) took the loss. Jablonski started and re-entered to pitch the seventh, allowing nine runs (eight earned) in 5.1 total innings. Senior Cassie McClure allowed one unearned run in one-third of an inning and junior Caitlin Bartsch pitched a scoreless sixth inning to boost Nebraska’s comeback bid.

Offensively, freshmen Alexis Perry and Tristen Edwards were outstanding. Perry, who entered the game with no extra-base hits or RBIs, finished 3-for-4 with two doubles, a homer and four RBIs. Edwards went 2-for-3 and slugged her team-leading third home run of the spring, finishing with a pair of RBIs. Junior Gina Metzler continued to excel out of the leadoff spot, finishing 3-for-5 to mark her third consecutive game with three-or-more hits.

Lamar jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first despite not recording a hit. A leadoff walk and a ground out gave the Cardinals a runner at second base with one out. Brynn Baca then lifted a fly ball to right field that was caught by Edwards. Ashley McDowell, the runner at second base, tagged up on the play and moved to third. Edwards’ throw back to the infield popped out of the glove of freshman shortstop Lexey Kneib, allowing McDowell to score on the error.

Nebraska responded with a two-out rally in the top of the second. The first two Huskers were quickly retired before junior Laura Barrow won a long at bat with a single. Edwards then launched a two-run homer to left to put the Huskers on top 2-1. Perry followed the homer with a laced double down the left field line. Metzler then singled to put runners on first and third with two outs, but a strikeout prevented any further runs.

The Huskers extended their lead to 3-1 in the top of the third. Senior MJ Knighten led off with a single before junior Austen Urness doubled to left center to score Knighten.

Lamar came back to tie the game in the bottom of the frame. The rally started with one out when Shelby Hughston hit a ground ball back to the circle. Jablonski fielded the ball cleanly but tripped as she went to throw to first base. A double put runners on second and third with one out before Brittany Rodriguez dropped down a squeeze bunt. Knighten charged the ball but her throw home was late and offline. Rodriguez reached on the play and rounded first base, drawing a throw, which allowed a second run to score on the bunt.

Nebraska regained the lead with a two-out rally in the top of the fourth. Metzler got the rally started with a two-out single and sophomore Alyvia Simmons lined the next pitch to the gap in right center for an RBI triple that gave the Huskers a 4-3 advantage.

The Cardinals once again answered back to tie the game, this time using a wind-aided solo home run from Sabie Hankins to knot the score at 4-4.

Lamar then grabbed the lead with a four-run fifth inning, with all four runs scoring with two outs. A two-out RBI single put the Cardinals on top before McClure relieved Jablonski and promptly allowed a two-run double. A Husker error on a ground ball then allowed a run to score from second base.

Trailing 8-4, Nebraska got two runs back in the top of the sixth when Edwards singled and Perry hit a two-run homer.

Bartsch then faced the minimum while working a scoreless bottom of the sixth. In the top of the seventh, Urness led off with a single to bring the tying run to the plate. Edwards was then hit by a pitch to load the bases for Perry, who ripped a two-run double down the right field line to give the Huskers a 9-8 lead. Nebraska still had runners on second and third with only one out but was unable to add to its lead.

That proved costly in the bottom of the seventh when Lamar rallied for a pair of two-out runs to walk-off with the win.

Nebraska is on the road again next weekend, when the Huskers travel to Tempe, Ariz., for a three-game series at No. 20 Arizona State.