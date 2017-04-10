NU Finishes Out Good Weekend Against Maryland

Lincoln – Ben Miller continued to swing a hot stick on Sunday, producing his second straight four-hit game, and Jake Meyers went 7.1 innings for his fifth win of the season in Nebraska’s 8-4 win over the #24 Maryland Terrapins (20-10, 6-3 Big Ten). The Huskers are now 19-11-1 on the year and 4-1-1 in conference play. After the teams split the first two games of the series, Nebraska’s win on Sunday clinched the series win, its sixth straight Big Ten series victory dating back to last season. Miller became the 25th member of Nebraska’s 200-hit club with his first career four-hit game yesterday, and then put together another four-hit game on Sunday with a 4-for-5 performance. In his first 170 career starts Miller went without a four-hit game before notching consecutive four-hit performances on Saturday and Sunday.

Miller feasted on Maryland pitching, going 10-for-13 (.769) in the series with two doubles, four runs scored and three RBIs. The senior first baseman slugged .923 on the weekend and had an on-base percentage of .786. Miller entered the weekend with a .211 average and raised it 68 points over the weekend to .279. With one multi-hit game in Nebraska’s first 22 games of the season, Miller now has six multi-hit games over NU’s last nine games. Meyers improved to 5-1 on the year and now has a 6-0 record in seven career Big Ten starts. Meyers went 7.1 inning in his seventh start of the year, the fourth time he has gone at least 6.0 innings this season. The junior allowed three runs on seven hits and one walk, while striking out four. Of the seven hits Meyers allowed, six were recorded by Maryland’s first four hitters. The rest of the Terps’ lineup went a combined 1-for-15. The Huskers play at Kansas State on Tuesday night before returning home next weekend for a Big Ten series against Iowa. Tuesday’s midweek contest is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. and will be carried on FOX College Sports.