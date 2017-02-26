class="post-template-default single single-post postid-218317 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
NSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament Pairings | KTIC Radio

NSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament Pairings

BY Jayson Jorgensen | February 26, 2017
Home News Regional Sports
NSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament Pairings
© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: