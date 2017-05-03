NPCC Wins Region IX Over CCC

North Platte Community College saved its best for last in both games of the Region IX championship series with Central Community College. The Knights took the first contest, 7-2, and the second, 5-4.

In the opener, the Raiders and the Knights were tied 2-2 going into the bottom of the sixth inning with Mackenzie Eller and Mariah Watchorn providing the CCC scores. However, NPCC then scored five runs and held on for the win.

In game 2, CCC again held the lead heading into the bottom of the sixth. This time, the score was 4-3 when things went NPCC’s way. Erin Renwick, who was the winning pitcher in first game, belted a two-run RBI, lifting the Knights to the 5-4 victory and the Region IX championship.

CCC finishes the 2017 season with a mark of 16-33. However, head coach Jack Gutierrez, had positive things to say about his team’s performance and what lies ahead.

“The team kept a good attitude about everything and they played through everything,” said Gutierrez. “We are looking forward to next year. We have some good players returning and we’ve gotten some good freshman recruits.”