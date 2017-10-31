Northwestern Sweeps Briar Cliff

The Charger women’s volleyball team was swept (27-25, 25-20, 25-22) by the No. 3 Red Raiders Tuesday evening in the Newman Flanagan Center. Briar Cliff slips to 18-8 overall and 8-8 in the GPAC, while Northwestern improved to 27-3 overall and 14-2 in league games.

Briar Cliff played tough and extended set one, but fell 27-25 in the opening set. Northwestern claimed the second set 25-20 and headed into the locker rooms with the 2-0 lead. The Chargers led for most of set three, but errors helped the Red Raiders win set three 25-22 and the match, 3-0. BC hit a .146 at the net with 34 kills and 19 errors on 103 attacks, while NWC earned a hitting percentage of .336 with 49 kills and 13 errors on 107 attempts. Northwestern won the statistical categories of kills (49-34), assists (45-31), digs (46-41) and service aces (6-4). Briar Cliff benefited from advantage in blocks (7.0-6.0).

Toni Beck led the Cliff in kills with nine, followed by Courtney Schafer and Melissa Ditter with six K’s apiece. Kiaya Alderson and Keely Woods were the next best attackers with four terminating attacks each. Delaney Meyer edged Laura Barry in assists 14-13. Brooklyn Tollivercontributed a team leading nine digs, trailed by Breanne Hankins with eight. Olivia Tomlin had a team-high four blocks. Meyer, Tolliver, Katie Berg and Kelsey Kanaby all had one service ace.

Lauryn Hilger paced Northwestern in kills with 13, followed by AJ Horstman and Anna Kiel with 11 K’s apiece. Lacey Wacker quarterbacked the offense with 40 assists, while also sharing the team lead in digs with Makenzie Fink with nine each. Kiel piled up four blocks to lead the net defense. Fink and Kiel each had two aces.

The Charger volleyball team will now wait to see who they draw in the first round of the GPAC Tournament on November 4.