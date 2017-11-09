Northeast’s Moreaux signs with Arkansas-Little Rock

NORFOLK, NE – A member of the Northeast Community College men’s basketball team will play for an NCAA Division I school next season.

Melkisedek Moreaux, a 6’ 7”, 210-pound sophomore forward, has signed with the University of Arkansas-Little Rock.

During the 2016-17 season, Moreaux averaged 9.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game and had 18 blocked shots for the 21-8 Hawks. He finished with a 54.3-percent field goal percentage and 63.6-percent free throw average. Moreaux has averaged 11 points per game in the Hawk’s first, three undefeated contests of the 2017-18 season.

Prior to coming to Northeast, Moreaux led Preston College in Preston, England, to an Academy Basketball League (ABL) championship this year after an undefeated season, and he was also named Defensive Player of the Year for the ABL’s North Conference.

Moreaux was also ranked fifth at the 2016 DENG Camp Top 50, a prestigious basketball camp hosted by Miami Heat forward Luol Deng for the United Kingdom’s most talented male basketball players. He also participated in the 2016 Hoopsfix All Star Classic in the Under-19 lineup.

Melkisedek, of Hamburg, Germany, credits Northeast for where he is today.

“I thank the Lord, God almighty for everything. I also want to thank Northeast Coach (Dan) Anderson and Coach (Junior) Denis for everything they have done for me. They have helped me grow as an individual, on and off the court. I am now excited for the next chapter at Arkansas-Little Rock with their great coaching staff and team.”

Anderson said Moreaux was a big part of the Hawk’s success over the past year.

“Melki is an extremely good offensive player, but the one factor that really stands out is his ability to rebound. He gets rebounds that other players can’t get. When Melkisedek heads off to Arkansas-Little Rock next year, we will miss him and that great smile.”

Several other schools looked at Moreaux including Kent State, Lamar, Montana State, Nebraska, University of California-Fullerton, and the University of Nebraska-Omaha.