Northeast women’s soccer signs another recruit

NORFOLK – The women’s soccer program at Northeast Community College has landed a recruit from Pierce. Emily Simmons has signed to play with the Hawks this fall.

Simmons has played club soccer for ten years. At Pierce High School, she lettered in volleyball and track and also earned Academic All-State honors in volleyball.

Simmons has succeeded in the classroom as well, earning a spot on the principal’s honor roll all four years of high school and lettering in speech and play production. She earned Academic All-State honors in journalism and was also selected as a 2016 Cornhusker Girls State representative.

“Emily is an all-around student-athlete,” said Hawks Coach Chad Miller. “Not only is she athletic but she excels in the classroom. She is what I consider a ‘hidden gem.’ She is athletic and talented, but thankfully not seen by other coaches. For someone who has only played club soccer, she has speed, good skills on the ball and a good knowledge of the game.”

“I am excited to add her to the Hawks women’s soccer program. I feel she will do great things for us and leave other coaches wondering where she was hiding.”

Ryanne Lueders, of Lakeview High School in Columbus, also signed recently with the Hawks.