Northeast women’s basketball tops Concordia

NORFOLK – The Northeast Community College women’s basketball team notched a win against Concordia University JV here tonight, defeating the Bulldogs, 100-60.

Hawks Coach Matt Svehla saw a number of strengths and weaknesses in his team’s victory. “We shot the ball pretty well tonight, and our assists were high. It is always good to see ball movement, and our group is pretty unselfish.”

“Defensively, we were ok, but we were not very consistent. We had moments where we did not talk or where we did not move our feet. That led to (Concordia) getting the baskets and too many fouls on our part. We need to do a better job of keeping our opponents off the foul line.”

Every Northeast player scored in the game. High scorers included Iva Belosevic and Cynthia Jorge with 14 points each, Mykala Baylor with 12, Maeva Kitantou with 11 and Aida Santana, ten. Baylor led rebounds with 13.

The Bulldogs were led by Shelby Pollman with 14 points.

Northeast (21-2) will face North Platte Community College in North Platte on Friday. Game time is 5 p.m.