Northeast women’s basketball signs five new recruits

NORFOLK – The Northeast Community College women’s basketball team has added five new signees to its 2017-18 roster.

Coach Matt Svehla said he has signed Jade Blackburn, Surrey, United Kingdom, Kori Fischer, South Sioux City, Lauren Hunstad, Parker, SD, Baileigh Nuzum, Papillion, and Tegan Pompa, Elgin, IL.

“I am really excited for these girls to be joining our basketball program,” said Svehla. “They each have good fundamentals and skills, but they are also high-character people. Our program always has high expectations, and these girls fit what we are looking for. They are skilled, coachable and team-oriented players.”

Blackburn is a 6’1” guard/forward who played for the Sevenoaks Suns in the Women’s British Basketball League. She helped the Suns reach the league championship game, where they finished runner-up. Blackburn has also represented England on numerous national teams, and she averages nearly 20 points per game.

Fischer, a 5’10” guard, helped lead South Sioux City High School to a 26-2 record and the 2017 Class B state championship. She led the Cardinals in scoring at 14 points per game and also averages 3.3 rebounds per game and 2.3 assists per game. Fischer also shoots 37 percent from the three-point line. She was named to the All-State Second Team and was also selected to play in the Nebraska Coaches Association All-Star Basketball Game.

A 5’7” guard, Hunstad has recorded over 1,000 points in her career. She helped lead Parker High School to the South Dakota state basketball tournament and was also selected for three all-star games, South Dakota All-State and the All-Conference First Team. Hunstad averages 14 points and five rebounds per game. She also competes in track and was a South Dakota state high-jump qualifier.

Nuzum is a 5’7” guard from Papillion-La Vista South High School. She was named honorable mention for the All-State and All-Metro teams and was also selected to play in the Nebraska Coaches Association All-Star Basketball Game. She averages nine points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.5 steals per game and also shoots 35 percent from the three-point line.

Pompa, a 5’8” guard, helped South Elgin High School win a conference championship in Class 8A, the largest athletic classification in Illinois. She earned All-Conference and All-Area honors and was also named the Buffalo Wild Wings Athlete of the Month in December 2016. Pompa averages 13 points per game and shoots nearly 50 percent from the three-point line.