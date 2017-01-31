class="post-template-default single single-post postid-212434 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Northeast Women lose at Iowa Western

Northeast Women lose at Iowa Western

January 31, 2017
Northeast Women lose at Iowa Western

The Northeast Women’s Basketball team fell 65-58 at Iowa Western Tuesday night.

The Hawks’ record is now 20-2 on the season.

Northeast returns to action Wednesday night, hosting the Concordia JV at 5:00 p.m.

