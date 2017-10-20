class="post-template-default single single-post postid-267104 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Northeast volleyball upsets Central at Dig Pink night

BY Northeast Community College | October 20, 2017
Taylor Lammers (7) of Northeast Community College celebrates a point with Elizabeth Selting (12) and Macy Stewart (16) during the Northeast-Central Community College Dig Pink volleyball match Wednesday night at the Cox Activities Center on the Norfolk campus. The Hawks upset the #10 Raiders in four sets (25-23, 25-14, 25-27, 29-27). (Courtesy Northeast Community College)

NORFOLK, NE – In their final regular season home contest, the Northeast Community College volleyball team upset #10 Central Community College here last night in four hard-fought sets (25-23, 25-14, 25-27, 29-27).


Macy Stewart of the Northeast Community College volleyball team gets a dig during the first set of a match against Central Community College Wednesday night at the Cox Activities Center on the Norfolk campus. The Hawks upset the #10 Raiders in four sets (25-23, 25-14, 25-27, 29-27). (Courtesy Northeast Community College)

“The girls played a great game tonight,” said Amanda Schultze, Hawks coach. “They really played together and fought hard throughout the entire match. We blew a couple leads in the third set, which was disappointing to see, but we went after it in the fourth set and finished hard.”

The Raiders are currently ranked tenth in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II poll.

Macy Stewart led the Hawks in kills with 27, while Monique Schafer had 18. Samantha Brester had one solo block and two assist blocks, and Taylor Lammers had two solo blocks. Peyton Roach and Stewart collected two ace serves each. Roach led digs with 31, while Stewart had 25; Savannah Nelson, 24; Schafer, 23. Nelson tallied 68 assists.

To coincide with the Hawks’ annual Dig Pink event, the volleyball team raffled off gift baskets and also auctioned off Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball match tickets and a mini volleyball autographed by Jordan Larson, Olympian and former Husker. All proceeds went to the Side-Out Foundation to benefit breast cancer research and awareness.

Northeast (16-13) will travel to Cedar Rapids, IA, on Wednesday, October 25, to face #13 Kirkwood Community College in a 7 p.m. game.

