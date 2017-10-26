Northeast volleyball closes regular season with loss to Indian Hills

OTTUMWA, IA – The Northeast Community College volleyball team ended their regular season with a loss to Indian Hills Community College here Thursday afternoon. The Warriors defeated the Hawks in three sets (25-14, 25-23, 25-21).

Macy Stewart and Monique Schafer led Northeast in kills with nine each. Schafer put up two solo blocks and one assist block, while Stewart, Schafer and Taylor Lammers had one ace serve each. Schafer led digs with 13, and Savannah Nelson tallied 26 assists.

Northeast is currently ranked 20th in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II poll.

On Wednesday, the Hawks (16-15 overall, 5-3 in conference play) will host Southwestern Community College (18-20 overall, 4-4 in conference play) in a National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region XI playoff. Game time is 7 p.m. at the Cox Activities Center on the Norfolk campus.