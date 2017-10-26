Northeast volleyball begins postseason play next week

NORFOLK, NE – The Northeast Community College volleyball team will open postseason play next week.

On Wednesday, the #4 Hawks (16-14 overall, 5-3 in conference play) will host #5 Southwestern Community College (18-20 overall, 4-4 in conference play) in a National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region XI playoff. Game time is 7 p.m. at the Cox Activities Center on the Norfolk campus.

If the Hawks win, they will advance to face either #1 Kirkwood Community College or #8 North Iowa Area Community College in the Region XI-A championship game on Saturday, November 4, at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, IA.

Amanda Schultze is the head coach for Northeast.