Northeast volleyball beats Southwestern, advances to Region XI final

NORFOLK, NE – The Northeast Community College volleyball team will advance to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region XI championship match after defeating Southwestern Community College here last night. The Hawks won in four sets, 23-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-20.

Monique Schafer and Samantha Brester led Northeast in kills with 16 and 15, respectively. Brester had one solo block and three assist blocks; Savannah Nelson, one solo and three assist blocks; Taylor Lammers, one solo and two assist blocks.

Macy Stewart, Gabriela Barbosa and Lammers each had one ace serve. Peyton Roach led the Hawks in digs with 25, while Stewart had 20 and Schafer, 19. Nelson tallied 45 assists.

Northeast (17-15 overall, 6-3 in conference play) advances to the Region XI championship match on Saturday in Iowa Falls, IA, to face Kirkwood Community College (23-16 overall, 9-0 in conference play). The winner of the championship match will secure a spot at the NJCAA national tournament.