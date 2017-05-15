Northeast to hold annual summer basketball camps in June

NORFOLK, NE – Northeast Community College will hold its annual summer Hawks Basketball Camps next month. Two sessions will be held in the Cox Activities Center on the Northeast campus in Norfolk.

A boy’s and girl’s skills camp, for students in grades 3-8 as of this fall, will be held Monday–Wednesday, June 12-14, while a boy’s and girl’s position and shooting camp for students in grades 5-12 as of this fall, will be held Monday–Wednesday, June 19-21. The girls’ camps will run from 9-11:30 a.m. while the boys’ camps are scheduled from 1-3:30 p.m. each day.

The skills camp is designed to emphasize individual skills and teamwork. Camp participants will be instructed on guard play, proper footwork, shooting, rebounding, ball handling, passing and team play, among other fundamentals.

The position and shooting camp will address all of the basic fundamentals of basketball, but specific positions skills, such as ball handling, running the floor, post feeds and one-on-one moves, will be addressed. Shooting techniques, including shooting off the pass, dribble and screens, and development of shooting routines and understanding an individual’s shot, will also be addressed.

Dan Anderson, Northeast men’s basketball coach, and Matt Svehla, Northeast women’s basketball coach, will lead the camps.

Anderson has coached college basketball for 29-years, is a four-time Nebraska Conference Coach of the Year and two-time National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region IX Coach of the Year. He is a believer in up-tempo basketball, a strong inside game and man-to-man defense.

Svehla has coached 24-seasons at Northeast where he has earned 15 conference championships, is a

15-time Nebraska Conference Coach of the Year, two-time NJCAA Region IX Coach of the Year and in 2016, was selected as NJCAA District K Coach of the Year. His teams were Region XI Champions in 2013 and 2016. Svehla, who played at the University of Nebraska, stresses fundamentals and execution in his camps.

Cost of each participant is $60, which includes a t-shirt. Registration forms are available on the Northeast Community College website at http://northeast.edu/Athletics/Basketball-Camp. Forms may be mailed to: Northeast Basketball Camps, Attn: Dan Anderson, P.O. Box 469, Norfolk, NE, 68702-0469.