class="post-template-default single single-post postid-223392 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Northeast Softball splits with North Platte | KTIC Radio

Northeast Softball splits with North Platte

BY northeast.edu | March 20, 2017
Home News Regional Sports
Northeast Softball splits with North Platte

The Northeast Softball team lost 6-4 and won 5-0 at home against North Platte on Monday.

The Hawks are now 11-16 on the season.

Northeast hosts Iowa Lakes on Saturday in a doubleheader at 1:00 and 3:00 p.m. at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in Norfolk.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: