Northeast Softball splits with North Platte

The Northeast Softball team lost 6-4 and won 5-0 at home against North Platte on Monday.
The Hawks are now 11-16 on the season.
Northeast hosts Iowa Lakes on Saturday in a doubleheader at 1:00 and 3:00 p.m. at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in Norfolk.
BREAKING NEWS
PROGRAM ALERT
The Northeast Softball team lost 6-4 and won 5-0 at home against North Platte on Monday.
The Hawks are now 11-16 on the season.
Northeast hosts Iowa Lakes on Saturday in a doubleheader at 1:00 and 3:00 p.m. at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in Norfolk.