Northeast softball splits doubleheader with Iowa Central

NORFOLK – The Northeast Community College softball team faced off in a doubleheader against Iowa Central Community College here yesterday. The Hawks won the first game, 3-1, and dropped the second, 6-4.

The Iowa Central Tritons are currently ranked 17th in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II poll.

“Beating a ranked team is a big-time win for us,” said Northeast Coach Iris Woodhead. “It was a great team win. It was nice for us to capitalize on errors and get a few runs, then have defense hold their threats at bay.”

In game one, Teanne Edens went 1-for-3 with a run, and Claudia Navarro finished 1-for-3 with an RBI.

In the second game, Navarro hit a home run in the sixth inning to tie the game 4-4, but the Hawks were unable to hold off the Tritons, who scored two runs in the seventh.

Kianna Garza finished 2-for-4 with a run; Navarro (1-for-3), a run, home run and three RBIs; Ashley Gilsdorf (2-for-3), a run, triple and RBI.

Northeast (20-25 overall, 9-9 in conference) will travel to Cedar Rapids, IA, on Thursday to face #2 Kirkwood Community College in a doubleheader. Game times are 1 and 3 p.m.