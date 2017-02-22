Northeast softball falls to Western Nebraska

NORFOLK – The Northeast Community College softball team came up short in their Spring 2017 home opener here today, dropping a doubleheader against Western Nebraska Community College. The Hawks fell 11-4 in the first game and 15-4 in the second.

The games were originally scheduled for Saturday, but were moved up because of predicted winter weather conditions.

Northeast Coach Iris Woodhead said her team struggled with lineup issues. “The top of the lineup swung very well for us today. They were getting on, the middle of the lineup was able to advance and score, but then the bottom of the lineup left them stranded. We have to get better 1-9 in our lineup.”

In the first game, Savannah Robertson went 4-for-4 with a home run, two runs and two RBIs. Kianna Garza went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, and Teanne Edens finished 2-for-3 with a base on ball. Amy Rogers went 2-for-4.

The second game saw Robertson going 3-for-4 with a run and RBI. Garza finished 1-for-2 with a base on ball, run and and an RBI. Teanne Edens (2-for-3) had a double and two RBIs.

“We will have a few days off, and hopefully we will be able to remember what good team at-bats look like,” said Woodhead. “Defense was also very sloppy today, which was disappointing after looking sharp the day before. The simple things got the best of us today.”

Northeast (3-7) will return to action on Wednesday, March 1, when they host Central Community College at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in Norfolk. Game times are 5 and 7 p.m.