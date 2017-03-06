Northeast softball competes in Cloud County tournament over weekend

Northeast Community College women’s softball team was in Kansas this weekend for the Cloud County Community College Tournament played here Saturday and Sunday.

The Hawks dropped all five games, falling to Iowa Central Community College, 15-3; Iowa Lakes Community College, 7-5; and Western Nebraska Community College, 21-12; on the first day. On the second day, the Hawks dropped games against Highland Community College (KS), 13-12, and Cloud County Community College, 9-7.

In the first loss against Iowa Central, 15-3, the Hawks scored all three of their runs in the first inning. Savannah Robertson, Carlyee Arndt and Amy Rogers had one run each.

In Saturday’s second game, a 7-5 loss to Iowa Lakes, Rogers, Claudia Navarro, Kylie Givens and Alyson Romey scored one run each.

The Hawks closed Saturday with a 21-12 loss to Western Nebraska Community College, where Kianna Garza led Northeast with three runs. Jade Long and Romey each finished with two.

“Errors plagued us (on Saturday),” said Hawks Coach Iris Woodhead. “Any time you give teams more than three outs an inning, they will find ways to hurt you. Our pitchers did their job getting ground balls and fly balls, but our defense needs to toughen up and get over playing out of their normal position.”

Woodhead said her team began the second day of the tournament with a renewed energy. “We came out with tremendous heart and fight. We were controlling the controllables. Unfortunately, errors again hurt us.”

Sunday’s first game against Highland Community College went to eight innings and saw Garza scoring four runs. Long, Rogers and Arndt had two runs each.

“Highland is a great, well-coached team,” said Woodhead. “We competed well with them for eight innings. Untimely errors in the seventh and eighth innings put the nails in the coffin for us.”

Woodhead said her team faced a similar situation in the weekend’s final game against Cloud County, committing four errors in the second inning alone. “It’s tough to climb out of a hole that big.”

Northeast (3-12) will return to Kansas on Wednesday when they face Hesston College in Hesston. Game times in the doubleheader are 3 and 5 p.m.