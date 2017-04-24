Northeast Softball 2-2 in Weekend Play

NORFOLK – The Northeast Community College softball team went two-for-two in weekend doubleheaders at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park here.

In the first set of games on Saturday, the Hawks beat Ellsworth Community College 5-2 and 6-5.

In the second game while Northeast was down by one in the 7th inning, the Hawks’ Emily Sherstone was hit by a pitch and stole 2nd base; Savannah Robertson hit a double, scoring Sherstone to tie the game. In the 8th inning and down by one, Claudia Navarro led off with a walk while Amy Rogers has two failed bunt attempts, but succeeded with a base hit. Carlyee Arndt had a single that scored Navarro to tie the game. Gilsdorf then laid down a bunt to get the game winning run onto third with one out followed by Sherstone’s sacrifice fly to center to score Rogers.

Robertson was two-for-three and also had a double, a run, RBI and a walk; Arndt finished two-for-four with two RBIs; and Sherstone was one-four-two with a run, a double, two RBIs, a hit-by-pitch and a sacrifice fly.

In the first game, Robertson was three-for-four with a run; Kylie Givens was two-for-three with a run, two RBIs and a home run; and Gilsdorf was two-for-three with a double and an RBI.

Teanne Edens picked up the win in both games with Moriah Payton starting the first game.

“Our bottom of the line-up really picked us up,” said Iris Woodhead, Northeast coach. “Our situational hitting late game was great. Each hitter was able to get their job done. It was a great team comeback win!”

In Sunday’s doubleheader, Northeast fell to Kirkwood Community College 9-2 and 21-4.

Woodhead said, “I thought we played Kirkwood really tough in game one. The 7th inning got away from us, but holding them scoreless for four innings was great. Unfortunately, we decided we wanted to give up in game two. We are characteristically a team with a lot of fight. I know the end of the season is near, but we can’t be counting down the days yet. We still have our region tournament to think about.

In the first game, Robertson was one-for-four with a double and a run; Edens was one-four-three with a run; and Arndt was one-four-three with an RBI. Edens was the losing pitcher.

In the second game, Robertson was one-for-three with a double and two RBIs and Sherstone was

one-for-three with a double and an RBI. Payton picked up the loss.

Northeast is now 24-31 on the season and 13-15 in conference play.