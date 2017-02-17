Northeast signs two golf recruits from Randolph

NORFOLK – The Northeast Community College golf team has added two Randolph High School students to its Fall 2017 roster. Coach Kurt Pytleski said he has signed Andrew Schnoor and Mason Stubbs, both of Randolph.

Schnoor and Stubbs led Randolph High to Class D state golf championship titles in 2015 and 2016.

Schnoor placed 10th individually at the state tournament in 2016. In 2015, he earned second place individual medalist honors at state and was also named to the All-State golf team.

Stubbs earned second place individual medalist honors at the state golf tournament in 2016 and took fourth place medalist honors at state in 2015.

In 2016, Stubbs was named to Academic All-State for golf and also earned All-State Super State All-Class honors. In 2015, he was named an All-Class golfer for Class D. A multi-sport athlete, he also played football and basketball at Randolph High.

“Andrew and Mason are great students and individuals, and they have a nice golf game,” said Pytleski. “The Northeast Community College golf program is very happy to have them join our team.”