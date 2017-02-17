Northeast signs it first ever baseball recruit

NORFOLK – A Colorado high school prospect has become the first ever recruit to sign with Northeast Community College’s new baseball program.

Blake Radke, Parker, CO, is a pitcher for Legend High School. In 2016, he averaged two-plus strikeouts per inning, with 22 strikeouts in 13.5 innings pitched. He recorded a .67 ERA.

Radke struck out 68 batters in 42 innings, with an 8-3 record during summer league ball last year.

“I am very excited to add Blake to the Hawks family,” said Marcus Clapp, Northeast coach. “Blake is our first signee and will be a great asset to our baseball program.” Clapp said Radke joins two other Colorado commitments.

Northeast will play its home baseball games at Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk. The Hawks will play up to 56 games during its inaugural season in Spring 2018 and will also have an informal Fall 2017 season that will allow up to 20 scrimmages.

The new sport will be a National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II program. Northeast is also a member of the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC).