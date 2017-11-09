Northeast signs it first 2018-19 baseball recruit

NORFOLK, NE – Northeast Community College has its first recruit of the 2018-19 baseball season.

Coach Marcus Clapp has signed Coby Tweten, a 6’ 8” left-handed pitcher/first baseman from Grand Forks, ND. He is a member of the Red River High School baseball team and also played for the Grand Forks American Legion Post #6 Royals.

“We are extremely excited to have Coby as a Hawk,” Clapp said. “He brings a towering presence on the mound and at first and has a tremendous upside and a bright future. We not only got a good baseball player, but a great person too.”

The 2017-18 year marks the first full season of baseball at Northeast. The Hawks open the spring schedule at Hesston College (KS) on February 10 and 11.