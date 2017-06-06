Northeast Signs Hartington CC Golf Recruit

NORFOLK – The Northeast Community College golf team has added a standout player from Hartington Cedar Catholic High School to its roster.

Capp Bengston will join the Hawks for the 2017-18 season.

A three-time qualifier for the Class C state golf tournament, Bengston helped lead Cedar Catholic to a first place finish at the Mid-State Conference golf tournament this spring. He has also earned individual medalist honors at the state tournament and was named to Academic All-State in both golf and football.

Bengston excels in the classroom as well, where he was recently named to the “A” Honor Roll.

Cabe DeBower, Columbus, as well as Andrew Schnoor and Mason Stubbs, both of Randolph, have also signed to play golf for the Hawks this fall.