Northeast signs baseball recruit from Puerto Rico

NORFOLK, NE – Northeast Community College’s latest baseball recruit hales from Puerto Rico.

Hawks Coach Marcus Clapp said Jean M. Santos, Caguas, Puerto Rico, is the program’s 33rd commitment for the upcoming season. He previously attended Puerto Rico Baseball Academy and High School.

“Jean is coming in as a short stop and will add some depth for us up the middle,” Clapp said. “He has great hands and a strong accurate arm.”

Northeast will play its home baseball games at Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk. The Hawks will play up to 56 games during its inaugural season in Spring 2018 and will also have an informal Fall 2017 season that will allow up to 20 scrimmages.

The new sport will be a National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II program. Northeast is also a member of the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC).