Northeast Signs Additional Baseball Recruits

NORFOLK, NE – Northeast Community College has signed four additional recruits to play baseball next season.

The signees include Andrew Harrah, a catcher/right handed pitcher, Jared Nemec, a right-handed pitcher/infielder and Brennen Bales, a right-handed pitcher/infielder, all from Nebraska City, NE, and third baseman Domanique Sanders, Fountain, CO.

“We have added some very important pieces to this recruiting class with this group,” said Marcus Clapp, Northeast coach. “A lot of versatility and baseball knowledge have now been added to the Hawks’ baseball program.”

The four signees have joined a growing list of players who have committed to play for the Hawks during the program’s inaugural season in 2017-18.

Northeast will play its home baseball games at Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk. The Hawks will play up to 56 games during its inaugural season in Spring 2018 and will also have an informal Fall 2017 season that will allow up to 20 scrimmages.

The new sport will be a National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II program. Northeast is also a member of the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC).