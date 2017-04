Rosters for the 2017 Northeast Nebraska Football Classic have been released.

White Team Members from KTIC Sports Booster Schools include Cooper Von Seggern of Wisner-Pilger, Bradley Bunner of Clarkson/Leigh, Hoss Smith and Isaiah Larson of Oakland-Craig, Grant Meyer and Connor Miller of Logan View, GACC’s Sheldon Disher, BRLD’s Cole Christoffersen, and Zach Bayer of Howells-Dodge.

James Bensen of Pender will participate on the Red Team.