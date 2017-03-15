Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic Rosters Released

Rosters for the 5th Annual Red vs. White Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic have been announced by the event’s Board of Directors, according to Mike Fuehrer, Sports Development Manager for the Norfolk Area Sports Council.
The football game will be played on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at Veteran’s Memorial Field in Norfolk. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. Faith Regional Health Services of Norfolk is the game’s Title Sponsor.
Fuehrer said he has been impressed with how the annual classic has come together over the course of the past five years. “We’re distributing right around 2,500 tickets each year. And, this will be our third year for an All-Star Marching Band, it will be our second year for cheerleaders and, for the first-time ever, Hartington Cedar Catholic will be show-casing its dance team,’’ Fuehrer said. “Each year we’re adding another piece to what has become a very popular event for all of northeast Nebraska.’’
Chad Cattau of Hartington Cedar Catholic, who will be coaching the 36-player Red Team, said he really likes the balance his team will have on offense. “We have some kids that can run the ball effectively and we should be able to move the ball through the air when needed,’’ he said. “I am excited to see everything come together on the field.’’
Cattau also said he has very talented kids to choose from on the defensive side of the ball. “We have some kids that will be playing at the next level on that side of the ball so hopefully we can put them in positions to be successful for us,’’ he said.
As for his team, overall, Cattau said he’s looking forward to the week of practice leading up to the game. “There will be a lot of talent on display for both teams so it will be a great day to watch some of the area’s best and most gifted football players,’’ Cattau said.
Cattau will be assisted by Greg Hansen of South Sioux City, Mark Lech of Randolph, Al Lindsay of Pierce, Zach Wemhoff of Allen andTroy Evans of Ponca.
Rod Brummels of Osmond, who will be coaching the 36-player White Team, said his staff is excited for the players named to the White Team. “We feel we had an excellent pool of players to choose from in selecting our squad,’’ he said. “Were excited about all facets of the team.
“We feel we have excellent linemen, both offensively and defensively. It is a group filled with size and great motors.’’
On offense, Brummels said the White Team was able to fill skill positions with versatility. “That will allow us to build a unit around both speed and power in the run game and an efficiency and explosiveness in the passing game,’’ he said. “Defensively we feel like our back seven of linebackers and defensive backs will complement our front four and give us a defense that will match up well in the game.’’
Brummels will be assisted by Tracy Lichty of Norfolk High School, Joe Imus of Riverside (Cedar Rapids-Spalding), Travis Jordan of Madison, Ron Lund of Howells-Dodge and Brock Eichelberger of O’Neill High School.
Here is the list of this year’s football officials, including position and hometown. Gary Eikmeier, Referee, Dodge NE; John Klosen, Umpire, Dodge NE; Adam Kreikemeier, Linesman, Gretna NE; Tim Wobken, Line judge, Scribner NE; Tom Grovijohn, Back judge, Dodge NE.
To learn more, visit the event’s website: www.nenallstarfootballclassic.com.
Red Team:
Junior Aguilar Pierce High
James Bensen Pender
Riley Berner Lutheran High Northeast
Luc Bloomquist Wausa Public School
Cole Bruns Bloomfield
Dylan Cattau Norfolk Catholic
Tanner Crosley Crofton
Josh Cuddy St. Mary’s
Lathan Ellis Wayne
Drake Gorrin Winnebago
Mason Hetrick South Sioux
Stephen Hillis Cedar Catholic
Easton Joachimsen Cedar Catholic
Micheal Johnson South Sioux
Sean Kathol Cedar Catholic
Tanner Keiser Cedar Catholic
Drew Loberg Randolph High School
Dillon Lubischer Pierce High
McGwire Mackeprang Bloomfield
Grayson McBride Wayne
Russell Mclean Ponca
Jacob Molacek Norfolk Catholic
Sam Morrill Creighton
Tyler Pecena Wayne
Dylan Potts Crofton
Christian Prim Norfolk Catholic
Walker Raabe Pierce High
Hunter Spier Lutheran High Northeast
Corey Stolze South Sioux
Dawson Sudbeck Wynot
Caleb Sullivan Pierce High
Cody Thomas Allen
Seth Wentworth West Holt
Jalen Wieseler Wynot
Grant Wragge Crofton
Chase Zimmerman Crofton
White Team:
Zach Bayer Howells-Dodge
Tyson Belitz Neligh-Oakdale
Chris Bentley Neligh-Oakdale
Chad Bode Elgin Public/Pope John
Henry Bohac Stanton
Kyle Brockhaus Humphrey St. Francis
Brad Bunner Clarkson-Leigh
Cole Christoffersen Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur
Jan-Louw deJager Battle Creek
Devin Denker Norfolk HIgh
Zach Diessner Spalding Academy
Sheldon Disher Guardian Angels Central Catholic
Jason Hahlbeck O’Neill High School
Wyatt Hamer Battle Creek
Bryce Heiser O’Neill Public
Dylan Hunt Stanton
Brock Johnson Osmond
Cole Kuzel Plainview
Isaiah Larson Oakland-Craig
Jake Long Norfolk High
Everardo (Eddie) Macias Madison
Grant Meyer Logan View
Tayen Meyer Norfolk High
Connor Miller Logan View
Evan Puls Norfolk High
Derek Reardon Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Tyler Reikofski Osmond
Hoss Smith Oakland-Craig
Bailey Thompson O’Neill Public
Noah Valasek Riverside
Cooper Von Seggern Wisner-Pilger
Dalton Wagner Boone Central/Newman Grove
Carson Weidner Humphrey St. Francis
Cole Wemhoff Humphrey St. Francis
Grant White Neligh-Oakdale
Jake Young O’Neill High