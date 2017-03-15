Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic Rosters Released

Rosters for the 5th Annual Red vs. White Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic have been announced by the event’s Board of Directors, according to Mike Fuehrer, Sports Development Manager for the Norfolk Area Sports Council.

The football game will be played on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at Veteran’s Memorial Field in Norfolk. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. Faith Regional Health Services of Norfolk is the game’s Title Sponsor.

Fuehrer said he has been impressed with how the annual classic has come together over the course of the past five years. “We’re distributing right around 2,500 tickets each year. And, this will be our third year for an All-Star Marching Band, it will be our second year for cheerleaders and, for the first-time ever, Hartington Cedar Catholic will be show-casing its dance team,’’ Fuehrer said. “Each year we’re adding another piece to what has become a very popular event for all of northeast Nebraska.’’

Chad Cattau of Hartington Cedar Catholic, who will be coaching the 36-player Red Team, said he really likes the balance his team will have on offense. “We have some kids that can run the ball effectively and we should be able to move the ball through the air when needed,’’ he said. “I am excited to see everything come together on the field.’’

Cattau also said he has very talented kids to choose from on the defensive side of the ball. “We have some kids that will be playing at the next level on that side of the ball so hopefully we can put them in positions to be successful for us,’’ he said.

As for his team, overall, Cattau said he’s looking forward to the week of practice leading up to the game. “There will be a lot of talent on display for both teams so it will be a great day to watch some of the area’s best and most gifted football players,’’ Cattau said.

Cattau will be assisted by Greg Hansen of South Sioux City, Mark Lech of Randolph, Al Lindsay of Pierce, Zach Wemhoff of Allen andTroy Evans of Ponca.

Rod Brummels of Osmond, who will be coaching the 36-player White Team, said his staff is excited for the players named to the White Team. “We feel we had an excellent pool of players to choose from in selecting our squad,’’ he said. “Were excited about all facets of the team.

“We feel we have excellent linemen, both offensively and defensively. It is a group filled with size and great motors.’’

On offense, Brummels said the White Team was able to fill skill positions with versatility. “That will allow us to build a unit around both speed and power in the run game and an efficiency and explosiveness in the passing game,’’ he said. “Defensively we feel like our back seven of linebackers and defensive backs will complement our front four and give us a defense that will match up well in the game.’’

Brummels will be assisted by Tracy Lichty of Norfolk High School, Joe Imus of Riverside (Cedar Rapids-Spalding), Travis Jordan of Madison, Ron Lund of Howells-Dodge and Brock Eichelberger of O’Neill High School.

Here is the list of this year’s football officials, including position and hometown. Gary Eikmeier, Referee, Dodge NE; John Klosen, Umpire, Dodge NE; Adam Kreikemeier, Linesman, Gretna NE; Tim Wobken, Line judge, Scribner NE; Tom Grovijohn, Back judge, Dodge NE.

Red Team:

Junior Aguilar Pierce High

James Bensen Pender

Riley Berner Lutheran High Northeast

Luc Bloomquist Wausa Public School

Cole Bruns Bloomfield

Dylan Cattau Norfolk Catholic

Tanner Crosley Crofton

Josh Cuddy St. Mary’s

Lathan Ellis Wayne

Drake Gorrin Winnebago

Mason Hetrick South Sioux

Stephen Hillis Cedar Catholic

Easton Joachimsen Cedar Catholic

Micheal Johnson South Sioux

Sean Kathol Cedar Catholic

Tanner Keiser Cedar Catholic

Drew Loberg Randolph High School

Dillon Lubischer Pierce High

McGwire Mackeprang Bloomfield

Grayson McBride Wayne

Russell Mclean Ponca

Jacob Molacek Norfolk Catholic

Sam Morrill Creighton

Tyler Pecena Wayne

Dylan Potts Crofton

Christian Prim Norfolk Catholic

Walker Raabe Pierce High

Hunter Spier Lutheran High Northeast

Corey Stolze South Sioux

Dawson Sudbeck Wynot

Caleb Sullivan Pierce High

Cody Thomas Allen

Seth Wentworth West Holt

Jalen Wieseler Wynot

Grant Wragge Crofton

Chase Zimmerman Crofton

White Team:

Zach Bayer Howells-Dodge

Tyson Belitz Neligh-Oakdale

Chris Bentley Neligh-Oakdale

Chad Bode Elgin Public/Pope John

Henry Bohac Stanton

Kyle Brockhaus Humphrey St. Francis

Brad Bunner Clarkson-Leigh

Cole Christoffersen Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur

Jan-Louw deJager Battle Creek

Devin Denker Norfolk HIgh

Zach Diessner Spalding Academy

Sheldon Disher Guardian Angels Central Catholic

Jason Hahlbeck O’Neill High School

Wyatt Hamer Battle Creek

Bryce Heiser O’Neill Public

Dylan Hunt Stanton

Brock Johnson Osmond

Cole Kuzel Plainview

Isaiah Larson Oakland-Craig

Jake Long Norfolk High

Everardo (Eddie) Macias Madison

Grant Meyer Logan View

Tayen Meyer Norfolk High

Connor Miller Logan View

Evan Puls Norfolk High

Derek Reardon Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Tyler Reikofski Osmond

Hoss Smith Oakland-Craig

Bailey Thompson O’Neill Public

Noah Valasek Riverside

Cooper Von Seggern Wisner-Pilger

Dalton Wagner Boone Central/Newman Grove

Carson Weidner Humphrey St. Francis

Cole Wemhoff Humphrey St. Francis

Grant White Neligh-Oakdale

Jake Young O’Neill High