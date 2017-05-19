Northeast Nebraska All-Star Basketball games set for Northeast in June

NORFOLK – Some of the finest high school basketball players in the region will take to the hardwood next month in Norfolk.

Northeast Community College will host the 34th Annual Northeast Nebraska All-Star Basketball Games in the Cox Activities Center on Friday, June 16. The girls’ game will tip-off at 6 p.m. with the boys’ game to follow at 8 p.m.

Members of the Girls’ Dark Team, including the high school where they played, include: Bloomfield – Sarah Castaneda; Crofton – Monica Arens and Kelsey Sanger; Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family – Morgan Frauendorfer; North Central – Rachel Stewart; (O’Neill) St. Mary’s – Hattie Blumenstock and Taylor Colman; Ponca – Elizabeth Watchorn; Stanton – MacKenzie Brandl; and (West Point) Guardian Angels Central Catholic – Madeline Knobbe.

Coaches are Robb Koerting, Hartington Cedar Catholic, and Terri Mlady, Bloomfield.

Members of the Girls’ Light Team include: Chambers/Wheeler Central – Jacie Laetsch; Elgin Public/Pope John – Baylee Wemhoff; Hartington-Newcastle – Sophie Noecker; Howells-Dodge Consolidated – Samantha Brester; Norfolk – Jenna Jochum; Pender – Kamryn Anderson; South Sioux City – Kori Fischer and Carissa Powell; Stuart – Harlee Fischer; and Wynot – Cortney Arkfeld.

Coaches are Troy Haberman, Emerson-Hubbard, and Jared Oswald, Norfolk.

Members of the Boys’ Dark Team include: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge – Jayden Reifenrath; Neligh-Oakdale – Tyson Belitz and Grant White; Norfolk – Christian Eisenhauer, Travis Larson and Logan Strom; Osmond – Cole Moes; Wayne – Payten Gamble and Grayson McBride; and West Boyd –

Caleb Rihanek.

Coaches are Tony Siske, Norfolk, and Frank Gade, Neligh-Oakdale.

Members of the Boys’ Light Team include: Lutheran High Northeast – Riley Berner and Caleb Gebhardt; Hartington Cedar Catholic – Stephen Hillis; O’Neill – Tyler Regan and Jake Young; (O’Neill) St. Mary’s– Joshua Cuddy; Randolph – Logan Nordhues; (West Point) Guardian Angels Central Catholic – Kobe Slaughter; Winnebago – David Wingett, Jr.; and Wynot – Jalen Wieseler.

Coaches are Seth Kalhoff, O’Neill, and Darin Suckstorf, Lutheran High Northeast.