Northeast men’s basketball players earn ICCAC honors

NORFOLK – Five members of the Northeast Community College men’s basketball team have earned postseason honors.

Vance Johnson has been named to the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) All-Region Second Team.

Johnson, a 6’9” sophomore forward from Chicago, IL, was a force for Northeast this year. He led the Hawks in scoring and rebounds, averaging 13.6 points per game with a team-high 60.2 percent from the field. Johnson also led the team in total rebounds, averaging 9.0 per game.

Four other members of the Hawks were named to the ICCAC Honorable Mention Team: Marty Hill, a 6’5” sophomore guard from Brooklyn Park, MN; Jalen Mobley, a 6’1” sophomore guard from St. Paul, MN; Kyle McKinley, a 6’10” freshman center from Stillwater, MN; and Milan Skundric, a 6’7” sophomore forward from Negotin, Serbia.

Northeast was defeated by Iowa Western Community College in the National Junior College Athletic Association Region XI semi-final game earlier this month. The Hawks finished the season with a 21-10 record.