Northeast men’s basketball adds six recruits to roster

NORFOLK, NE – The Northeast Community College men’s basketball team has added six new recruits to its 2017-18 roster.

Coach Dan Anderson said he has signed Moses Byekwaso, London, England, Seth Coatta, Minnetonka, MN, Jeremiah Coddon, Woodbury, MN, Tristen Belal Kamal, Brantford, Ontario, Canada, Jaquan Sanders-Smith, Minneapolis, MN, and Steve Wooten, Madison, Wisconsin, to play for the Hawks.

A 6’3” point guard, Byekwaso will join Northeast from Preston’s College in Preston, England, where he was teammates with current Northeast player Melkisedek Moreaux. The pair helped lead Preston’s to an Academy Basketball League (ABL) championship after an undefeated season. Byekwaso was also named Player of the Year for the ABL’s North Conference.

Byekwaso averaged 25 points per game with an efficiency rating of 30.4 and a 65.6 two-point field goal percentage. He was also the number one ranked player at 2015’s DENG Camp Top 50, a prestigious basketball camp hosted by Los Angeles Lakers forward Luol Deng for the United Kingdom’s most talented male basketball players.

Coatta will join the Hawks from North Dakota State University. He played high school basketball at Minnetonka High School in Minnetonka, MN. Standing 6’4,” he averaged 16.5 points per game for the Minnetonka Skippers.

A 6’3” point guard, Coddon had an impressive career at Woodbury High School in Woodbury, MN. He started four years on varsity with a career average of 21.2 points per game.

Kamal previously played for RISE TRC Academy in Brantford, Ontario, Canada. A 6’9” forward, he averaged 14.7 points and 8.3 rebounds per game while at RISE.

A 6’3” guard, Sanders-Smith helped lead Minneapolis North High School in Minneapolis, MN, to a Class 1A state championship this year. He averaged 18 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in the state tournament.

A 6’6” small forward, Wooten played for Madison East High School in Madison, WI. Last year he averaged 13 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

Coatta, Coddon and Sanders-Smith all hail from Minnesota, where Anderson said his program has seen considerable recruiting success.

“It brings me happiness to know when we go up to Minnesota to recruit, people know about our program and know how successful we are. They also know we run a clean, hard-nosed program.”

The Hawks’ season is set to begin November 1.