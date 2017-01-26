Northeast Men win on road

The Northeast Men’s Basketball Team won 83-80 at Iowa Western Thursday night.
The Hawks improved to 16-6 with the win.
Northeast is next in action on Saturday, hosting Marshalltown at 7:00 p.m.
(click news/podcast tab above to hear interview with Mike Collett) The Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City added a Dallas-Fort Worth flight earlier this year and is looking...
(FORT WORTH, Texas) -- The bodycam footage from a white Fort Worth police officer's controversial arrest of a black woman who called 911 last month has been released by the wo...
(MEXICO CITY) -- Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto announced on Twitter Thursday that he canceled a scheduled meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, just one day ...
MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Kansas State University Agronomy Forage Bowl Team took second place honors in the National Forage Bowl Competition held in Roanoke, Virginia from Janua...
The Nebraska Men's Basketball Team lost 73-61 at Northwestern Thursday night. Tai Webster had 23 points to lead the Huskers. Nebraska is back in action on Sunday when th...
(MINNESOTA) – Minnesota Timberwolves forward Zach LaVine announced Wednesday that he will not participate in this year’s dunk contest at All-Star Weekend.The two-t...
(WASHINGTON, D.C.) -- A new report claims President Trump told the head of the National Park Service to produce photos to support his claim that the crowd attending his inau...
(TEHRAN) -- Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti, the star of best foreign language film nominee The Salesman, has announced that she will be boycotting the Oscars over...
(NEW YORK) -- In 2016, the U.S. economy added 2.2 million jobs and closed the year with an unemployment rate of 4.7 percent -- the lowest in a decade.Right now, there are over...
(NEW YORK) -- An avian flu outbreak in the U.K. is just the latest to erupt across the globe, worrying health experts about the possibility that the virus could become more wi...
Thursday's Scores By The Associated Press BOYS BASKETBALL Allen 43, Emerson-Hubbard 41 Atlantic, Iowa 63, Elmwood-Murdock 56 Centura 65, Fullerton 60 Clarkson/Leigh 42, ...
PROGRAM ALERT
The Northeast Men’s Basketball Team won 83-80 at Iowa Western Thursday night.
The Hawks improved to 16-6 with the win.
Northeast is next in action on Saturday, hosting Marshalltown at 7:00 p.m.
Stations
All information Copyright © Nebraska Rural Radio Association | All Rights Reserved
Developed by Hollman Media, LLC