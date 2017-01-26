class="single single-post postid-211374 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"
BY Jeff Axtell | January 26, 2017
Northeast Men win on road

The Northeast Men’s Basketball Team won 83-80 at Iowa Western Thursday night.

The Hawks improved to 16-6 with the win.

Northeast is next in action on Saturday, hosting Marshalltown at 7:00 p.m.

