class="post-template-default single single-post postid-212787 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Northeast Men fall at home | KTIC Radio

Northeast Men fall at home

BY Jeff Axtell | February 2, 2017
Home News Regional Sports
Northeast Men fall at home
Chris McNeal (1) of Indian Hills Community College, is sandwiched between Vance Johnson (1) and Jalen Mobley (11), of Northeast Community College, as they battle for the ball during a game Wednesday night at the Cox Activities Center on the Northeast Campus in Norfolk. (Courtesy Northeast Community College)

The #23 Indian Hils Warriors picked up a road victory over Northeast on Wednesday, 68-62.

Marty Hill led Northeast with 12 points with Milan Skundric contributing 11 points, Jalen Mobley with 10, Calvin Harrington, nine, and Vance Johnson and Mathew Wingett with eight each. Ivan Aurrecoechea led Indian Hills with 12 points. Northeast (17-7) will travel to Burlington, IA, on Saturday to take on Southeastern Community College for a 7 p.m. game. The Hawks will host the Concordia University JV on Monday at 7 p.m.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: