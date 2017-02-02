Northeast Men fall at home

The #23 Indian Hils Warriors picked up a road victory over Northeast on Wednesday, 68-62.

Marty Hill led Northeast with 12 points with Milan Skundric contributing 11 points, Jalen Mobley with 10, Calvin Harrington, nine, and Vance Johnson and Mathew Wingett with eight each. Ivan Aurrecoechea led Indian Hills with 12 points. Northeast (17-7) will travel to Burlington, IA, on Saturday to take on Southeastern Community College for a 7 p.m. game. The Hawks will host the Concordia University JV on Monday at 7 p.m.