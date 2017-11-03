Northeast Men and Women beat North Dakota State College of Science

WAHPETON, ND – The Northeast Community College men’s basketball team had a successful first day at the North Dakota State College of Science (NDSCS) Classic here Friday. The Hawks defeated the NDSCS Wildcats, 89-71.

Northeast started fast from the tipoff and led by as many as 29 points in the first half, taking a comfortable 54-34 lead going into halftime.

The Hawks were led by freshman forward Steve Wooten, who shot 11-13 from the field and finished with 25 points and nine rebounds. Freshman guard Jeremiah Codden hit five three-pointers and finished with 20 points. Sophomore forward Melkisedek Moreaux, despite battling fouls for much of the game, recorded a double-double with ten points and 11 rebounds in 19 minutes of play. Freshman Jaquan Sanders scored 14 points off the bench, hitting 9-10 from the free-throw line. The Hawks went 26-35 from the line.

Northeast Coach Dan Anderson was pleased with the play of his young team.

“I thought we really shot the ball well from the field and had some big-time rebounds. We were also very good from the free-throw line. On the negative side, we fouled too much. Steve (Wooten) and Melky (Moreaux) spent half the game on the bench in foul trouble.”

Northeast is now 2-0. The NDSCS Classic continues Saturday, with the Hawks set to face Bryant & Stratton College (NY) at 6 p.m.

WAHPETON, ND – A strong overtime performance gave the Northeast Community College women’s basketball team a win over North Dakota State College of Science (NDSCS) on the first day of the NDSCS Classic. Final score was 55-45.

“This was a tough road game,” said Matt Svehla, Hawks coach. “Neither team could find any sort of rhythm. Baskets were really hard to come by. Some of that was due to good defense and some was due to poor shooting.”

Svehla said his team struggled through regulation play, which ended in a 40-40 tie. The Hawks regrouped in overtime, where they were 4-5 from the field and 7-8 from the free-throw line.

“We had some concerning moments, but I like how we battled and finished strong.”

Mykala Baylor recorded 13 points and seven rebounds for Northeast. Sierra Bell tallied 15 points and four rebounds, while Lauren Hunstad had seven points and four rebounds.

The NDSCS Classic continues Saturday when the Hawks (2-0) face Bryant & Stratton College (NY) at 4 p.m.