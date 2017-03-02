Northeast Falls to Iowa Western in Men’s Region XI Semi-Final

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA – Iowa Western Community College defeated Northeast Community College in a men’s National Junior College Athletic Association Region XI semi-final game here Wednesday, 108-87.

The Reivers (25-6) shot 53-percent from the field and 75-percent from the free throw line, while Northeast (21-10) finished with 41-percent from the field while struggling at the line, shooting just 30-percent. Iowa Western led at halftime, 50-39.

Northeast had four players in double figures with Jalen Mobley leading the way with 22 points. Kyle McKinley was right behind with 21 points, while Marty Hill and Vance Johnson contributed 10 points each. Iowa Western had five players in double figures, led by Pat Dembley’s 24 points.

With the loss, the Hawks’ season comes to an end while the Reivers advance to the Region XI Championship game against Indian Hills Community College (27-4) in Ottumwa, IA,

on Saturday.