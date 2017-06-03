North Wins Shrine Bowl

Kearney-A huge second quarter lifted the North to a 37-30 win over the South at the 59th annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl on Saturday. Fueled by two touchdown passes from Bishop Neumann Quarterback Noah Vedral the North outscored the South 27-0 in second quarter to lead 27-7 at half and never looked back. The South actually had the lead early scoring on a 17 play, 78 yard drive on their first possession to take a 7-0 advantage with 2:15 left in the first quarter. Brody Zabel of Norris scored from one yard out on that drive as things looked good early for the South. Leading 20-7 the North put the game away late in the first half when Payton Kinne of Grand Island picked off a pass from Vinnie Schmidt of Hastings and returned it 34 yards for the score with 46 seconds left in the first half.

The North eventually extended the lead to 34-10 late in the third quarter as Braden Wright of Elkhorn South hooked up with Shannon Brewer of Creighton Prep on a 46 yard td pass. In the fourth quarter, Schmidt tossed a couple of short touchdown passes and had a 13 yard td run for the South as they tried to rally. Schmidt finished the day, 19-28 for 200 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Vedral was the Offensive player of the game, passing for 154 yards and two tds. Kinne was the Defensive player of the game. A crowd of around 3,600 watched the game which was being played at UNK for the fourth straight year.